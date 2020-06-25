CAULIPOWER® Enters Fourth New Category in Less than 18 Months with First-Ever Frozen Cup of Riced Cauliflower, Now Available in Retailers Across the Country and on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAULIPOWER®, the frozen food industry disruptor known for its better-for-you takes on comfort foods, introduces its latest innovation – the first-ever microwaveable and recyclable cup of Riced Cauliflower in three never-before-done flavors. Ranging from 100-160 calories for the whole container, this tasty, nutritious rice substitute is available in three on-trend flavors and is packaged in category-leading reusable, recyclable and dishwasher-safe containers.

The newest addition to the brand's growing line of products reinvents the well-known meal hack of riced cauliflower with bold flavors designed to be the perfect tasty snack, healthy side dish or convenient anytime meal. Both vegan and keto-certified, the non-GMO product features only 3-5 g net carbs per serving, no added sugar, is an excellent source of Vitamin C, is low in total and saturated fat and features no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. CAULIPOWER Riced Cauliflower provides a quick, satisfying meal for everyone from novice to skilled chefs. Eat it as it comes or add your favorite toppings and you will have social-media-worthy results in as little as 4 minutes.

Baja Style: Packed with corn, black beans, and red spices

Curried: Curry with a subtle kick of turmeric and green herbs

Sesame Citrus: A tangy sesame flavor with red pepper, edamame, and onion

"I said we'd never do riced cauliflower unless we could truly make it better-for-you, better tasting, and more convenient," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. "Through this latest innovation, that's exactly what we've been able to do… all in category-busting packaging."

With its NEW Riced Cauliflower, CAULIPOWER® enters its fourth grocery category in less than eighteen months, joining its lineup of America's favorite cauliflower crust pizzas, the only BAKED (never fried) chicken tenders, bread replacement Sweet PotaTOASTS, and cauliflower tortillas.

CAULIPOWER® Riced Cauliflower is available now nationwide on Amazon, as well as select retailers across the country, including Gelson's, Dierbergs, and Busch's. Additional nationwide availability will follow at hundreds more retailers this summer, including Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts, HyVee, and FreshDirect.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® provides tasty, better-for-you meals, ready at the speed of life. CAULIPOWER®'s first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER® is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest-growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to revolutionize the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. CAULIPOWER has been recognized as one of Nielsen's Breakthrough Innovations and is operating at a run rate of over $120M in revenue annually. CAULIPOWER is the fastest growing grocery brand across all brands with over $50M in frozen food sales (Nielsen 2020) and continues to disrupt the frozen food aisle with a mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER® is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want.

Since its inception, a core tenet of CAULIPOWER®'s mission has been to make healthier foods accessible to all and to give back in ways that make an impactful and meaningful difference. CAULIPOWER® continues to support communities through a range of initiatives, including a $1 million donation to support the American Heart Association's food security and education programs as the national sponsor of the AHA's Teaching Gardens Network, which provides grants for the installation of edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools nationwide. Through this partnership CAULIPOWER® is also providing over 100,000 meals to 4,500 high-risk families in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Birmingham who have been impacted by COVID-19.

