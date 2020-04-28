CAULIPOWER® Launches 'CAULIPOWER® & CHILL' Celebrity Pizza Party Social Series

"CAULIPOWER makes America's favorite comfort foods healthier and tastier, which is definitely a win-win as we're all forced to spend more time on the sofa," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO. "This is our way of giving people a little something to smile about during these tough times…and, as a frozen food company, what better title could we give it than 'CAULIPOWER & CHILL' ?"

The weekly,15-minute pizza-making series premieres Friday, May 1 at 8 PM ET and will continue each Friday through May 15, which just happens to be National Pizza Party Day. As stay at home orders continue nationwide and people tire of cooking, the series will highlight CAULIPOWER's bestselling frozen pizzas and how they can be customized to make convenient meals that are healthy and tasty. Each episode will feature a celebrity host, who will be making their favorite pizza recipes and engaging with viewers on Instagram Live.

The series will launch with Andi Dorfman on her Instagram account ( @andi_dorfman ). During the episode, Dorfman will share a coupon for a free CAULIPOWER pizza with viewers who tune in to watch her add her own ingredients to her favorite CAULIPOWER pizza. For future episodes, celebrity guest hosts will share a coupon link on their Instagram accounts one week prior to their episode airing.

CAULIPOWER is proud to make donations to the COVID-related charities of each celebrity host's choice, starting with a donation to aid in Food Bank for New York City's efforts to tackle hunger issues and to support families and individuals.

Dorfman stated she chose Food Bank for NYC because "With schools and businesses closed at this time, so many are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table. Donating to your local food bank is an important way to make an impact to those most vulnerable in your community, especially during this uncertain time. Every $1 raised can provide 5 meals for New Yorkers in need." Part of the Feeding America nationwide network, Food Bank for NYC is the city's largest hunger-relief organization that has worked to end food poverty in the five boroughs for over 35 years.

"This is just one of a range of initiatives we've initiated to help people in simple, practical ways with the hardships they are facing," continued Becker, including:

Monthly "Pay Your Bills" campaign sending dozens of winners $500 to cover their expenses plus a year's supply of free CAULIPOWER pizza

a national coalition of volunteers producing handsewn masks for patients, healthcare workers and others working in essential businesses Donating 3 months' worth of food to U.S. Vets , the nation's largest nonprofit provider for at-risk and homeless military veterans

, the nation's largest nonprofit provider for at-risk and homeless military veterans Celebrating the contributions of local Los Angeles front-line grocery workers by throwing pizza parties for employees with the help of our partner PizzaRev

