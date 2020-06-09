Caustic Soda Market in Europe: Growth and Forecasts 2020-2025

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Caustic Soda Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European caustic soda market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market are rising demand for alumina in the transport sector and increasing demand for paper and paperboards. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak, energy-intensive production process, and environmental concerns are hindering the growth of the market.



The organic chemicals segment is expected to dominate the European caustic soda market over the forecast period. Germany represents the largest market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from segments such as organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, pulp & paper.



The European caustic soda market is partially consolidated. The major companies of the market studied include Dow, INOVYN, KEM ONE, Nouryon, BorsodChem, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Alumina in the Transportation Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Paper and Paperboards

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Energy-intensive Production Process

4.2.3 Environmental Concerns

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Production Process

5.2 Application Sector

5.3 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BorsodChem (Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd)

6.4.2 Covestro AG

6.4.3 Dow

6.4.4 Ercros SA

6.4.5 INOVYN

6.4.6 Kem One

6.4.7 Nouryon

6.4.8 Vestolit

6.4.9 Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG (Westlake Chemical Corporation)

6.4.10 Vynova Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand from the Chemical Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities



