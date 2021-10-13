Caustic Soda Market Size to Increase by 18.02 Mn Tons | Market Share, Trends, Demand, and Industry Forecast | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand from the alumina industry and increasing pulp and paper production are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the fluctuations in caustic soda prices might limit the market growth.

The caustic soda market report is segmented by production process (membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process), application (organic chemical products, SDT, paper and pulp, aluminum, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for caustic soda in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers high-quality caustic soda and various other chemicals.

Arkema SA: The company offers caustic soda for various applications such as electrochemical nickel plating.

The company offers caustic soda for various applications such as electrochemical nickel plating. BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Caustic Soda Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 18.02 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., and Solvay SA. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

