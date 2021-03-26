Cauvery Calling Initiative Receives Support From the Arbor Day Foundation and The Tony Robbins Foundation to Plant More Than 950,000 Trees in Southern India

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isha Outreach, the social development branch of the Isha Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to raising human consciousness, announced today the financial support of its Cauvery Calling initiative by the Arbor Day Foundation and The Tony Robbins Foundation. The Cauvery Calling initiative is a massive scale plan to revitalize India's Cauvery River Basin through tree-based agriculture on private farmlands, with the overall goal of planting 2.42 billion trees in the region over a 12-year period.

The Arbor Day Foundation and The Tony Robbins Foundation are each supporting Cauvery Calling through funding to plant more than 950,000 trees in the Cauvery River Basin. The Arbor Day Foundation supported Cauvery Calling in 2020 and will do so again in 2021, funding nearly 880,00 trees. The Tony Robbins Foundation is funding about 71,500 trees through its 2021 commitment.

Both foundations identified Cauvery Calling as a worthy initiative with the necessary infrastructure to scale and reach its planting goals.

Cauvery Calling is an economic program with significant ecological impact. It offers an actionable solution to revitalize rivers and improve soil fertility, with a demonstrated increase in farmer income. Supporting 84 million people, the Cauvery River is now over 40% depleted, with a loss of 87% of the basin's original tree cover. 2.9 million acres of farmland in the basin suffer from critical groundwater depletion and have become arid and uncultivable. Key impacts of the initiative include:

2.42 billion trees planted in twelve years by farmers on private farmlands in the Cauvery River Basin 300-800% increase in farmer income 9-12 trillion liters of additional water retained in the Cauvery River

Despite the challenges, Isha volunteers helped almost 30,000 farmers plant 11 million trees last year. With support from the Arbor Day Foundation and The Tony Robbins Foundation, 2021 remains on course to achieve similar success.

Isha Outreach is the social development branch of the Isha Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to raising human consciousness and fostering global harmony founded by Sadhguru. Isha Outreach engages in large-scale humanitarian projects in public health, rural welfare, ecology and education.

