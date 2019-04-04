Cavalry Logistics Expands Brand To Offer Customs Brokerage And International Freight Forwarding Services

ANTIOCH, Tenn., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cavalrylogistics.com -- Cavalry Logistics, LLC , a leading third-party freight brokerage provider, announced today the expansion of its brand to include the U.S. and Canadian customs brokerage and international freight forwarding service offerings of Universal Logistics Solutions International, Inc., Custom Services International, Ltd., and Advanced Border Processing Centre, Inc. In connection with the rebranding, Cavalry combined the existing businesses under a single identity, Cavalry Logistics International, Inc. (CLI). Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Cavalry is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH). Already existing subsidiaries of Universal, the reorganization better aligns the full-service freight brokerage capabilities of the Cavalry brand and puts the U.S. and Canadian customs brokerage and international freight forwarding arm under one roof.

Bob King, President and founder of Cavalry said, "The opportunity to rebrand CLI under Cavalry came as a result of the success we've seen from our business development strategy. This strategy is supported by our proprietary technology which is developed in-house with the needs of our customers, carriers, and team members in mind. Over 14 years, we have achieved 30% organic growth year over year, all through our own cash flow. With a solidified strategy in place, a highly-demanded service, and a great support team in place, CLI is expected to flourish as Cavalry has."

In addition to the expansion of U.S. and Canadian customs brokerage and international forwarding services, Cavalry has recently opened branches in Layton, UT, Chicago, IL, and Houston, TX, within the first few months of 2019. The Chicago location is already looking to expand out of its existing office in Itasca, IL, to a 30,000 sq. ft. facility located in Schaumburg, IL.

"We have been taking our time with opening new facilities because we want to make sure that expansion fits well within our strategic plan and personnel direction. We understand that it takes time to build leaders that represent our core values. Our focus for new branches has now been directed to port cities — by design, we have invested in fewer locations than some of our competitors, but these locations will be much larger to better serve our customers. We ensure each Cavalry location will receive great training, build exceptional culture, and house world class technology. We will have more than 400 team members within our organization by the end of 2019; this is without sacrificing our core values, impacting our extremely low attrition rate, or taking dollars away from outside investments – we are very proud of this sound strategy," King said.

With the opening of their newest office in Charleston, SC, and the existing customs offices located in Detroit and Windsor, Cavalry will have a total of seven offices by the end of 2019, with goals to continue growing in 2020. These long-term goals will include expanding Windsor's service offerings also to include freight brokerage forwarding solutions. Subsequently, these developments will drive the need for team members. Cavalry is looking to hire for several positions at each location (for more information, visit https://www.cavalrylogistics.com/join-our-team/ ).

"Cavalry not only experiences growth across the continent but inside our own walls as well," said King. "We are proud of the fact that we only promote from within. Internal development allows our team members who are willing to work hard, invest in their personal growth, and care for their peers, the opportunity to earn a leadership position." King continued, "Our organization will prosper if our team can surround each other with support, both for work and life. When we care for each other, we gain the capacity to care within our community. This isn't just a job; it's our purpose. Come and see for yourself. If you are looking for a great company with room to grow, don't hesitate to apply!"

For more information on Cavalry Logistics, please visit www.cavalrylogistics.com .

For more information on Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., visit www.universallogistics.com .

ABOUT CAVALRY LOGISTICS

Cavalry Logistics is a third-party logistics provider offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for truckload, less- than-truckload, flatbed, intermodal, U.S. and Canadian customs, and international freight forwarding services with a business model focused around changing people's lives. Cavalry's value of "creating capacity" comes through their vast carrier network, cutting-edge technology and focusing on the unique needs of each individual stakeholder. They work to build solid relationships with their customers, carriers, and team members who support their day-to-day operations. Cavalry Logistics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH).

