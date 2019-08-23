Caveonix Announces Three Major Partnerships with CenturyLink, Dizzion and Summit Technologies at VMworld 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caveonix , the company automating compliance and security posture management for the hybrid and multi-cloud, today announced three new partnerships with CenturyLink, Dizzion and Summit Technologies. In addition, Caveonix is announcing company Co-Founder and CEO, Kaus Phaltankar, will be presenting at VMworld 2019 with IBM's Andrew Guerra and Scott Moonen.

"Our presence at VMworld, alongside such a strong network of partners, is an incredible way to benchmark Caveonix' first year of operations," said Kaus Phaltankar, Co-Founder and CEO at Caveonix. "As cloud environments evolve and become more sophisticated, it is essential to continue to partner with leading service providers to bring solutions that address the new challenges of the hybrid cloud. Each of our partners brings unique and differential solutions to the marketplace using RiskForesight."

"Showing a continued commitment to connected security, CenturyLink has integrated Caveonix RiskForesight™ with our CenturyLink Private Cloud offering," said David Shacochis, CenturyLink Vice President of Hybrid IT Product Management. "This enhancement enables our highly regulated customers to leverage the predictable agility of private cloud while continually monitoring and mitigating cyber risks and compliance drift issues in their hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

"Dizzion is bringing the next generation of desktops to the global workforce through our end user cloud platform," said Robert Green President and CTO. "To further our mission of increasing productivity through secure and compliant desktops from any device, Dizzion partnered with Caveonix RiskForesight to ensure secure and compliant end-user computing that can be trusted by organizations in healthcare, business process outsourcing, financial services, and other highly regulated industries."

"Summit Technology Group firmly believes that a unified cloud strategy helps banks across the country modernize and better service their customers," said Ben Wallace, Partner Summit Technology Group. "With Bankers.cloud, we are delivering a secure, efficient, and compliant cloud solution for Financial Services clients. The addition of RiskForesight provides our customers with automated FFIEC and NIST posture management reporting capabilities for their cloud compliance and cybersecurity. The combination of Summit Technology Group's VMware Cloud on AWS Solution and Caveonix RiskForesight will help financial institution customers embrace and transition to cloud technologies."

VMworld brings together leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about today's rapidly changing IT environment and how security leaders can accelerate the cloud journey to support their business. Phaltankar's presentation, "Best Practices: Security and Compliance for Cloud Workloads" is a Breakout Session at the conference.

VMworld 2019 Breakout Session

What: Best Practices: Security and Compliance for Cloud Workloads

Who: Kaus Phaltankar, CEO and Co-Founder, Caveonix



Andrew Guerra, Product Manager, IBM



Scott Moonen, Senior Technical Staff Member, IBM Cloud, IBM

Where: Moscone South, Esplanade, Room 155

When: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. PT

A veteran technology and cloud-focused entrepreneur, Phaltankar will address with IBM how security and compliance are the top concerns for migrating and operating cloud workloads, especially in a hybrid cloud world. Attendees will learn the best practices to implement secure and compliant solutions for your VMware workloads in the cloud. In this session, Phaltankar, Guerra and Moonen will review a number of technologies including VMware NSX, Caveonix RiskForesight, VMware vSAN encryption and HyTrust Cloud Control and Data Control.

Caveonix is automating compliance and security posture management for the hybrid and multi-cloud. To learn more about RiskForesight or arrange a meeting during VMware 2019, contact info@caveonix.com .

About Caveonix

Caveonix is redefining comprehensive and continuous hybrid cloud workload compliance and protection on a single platform. Caveonix's flagship product, RiskForesight™, allows service providers and enterprises to continuously detect, predict and act on security threats and vulnerabilities impacting their hybrid cloud workloads, offering full stack visibility into cloud infrastructure, platforms, applications and data. RiskForesight's engine, CaveoIQ, leverages predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, cyber and compliance risk mitigation models across the full cyber control plane to ensure security, network, compliance and policy enforcement of all your cloud-based workloads. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com .

SOURCE Caveonix

Related Links

http://www.caveonix.com

