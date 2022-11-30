Caverion Corporation Investor news 30 November 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion acquires LukkoPro and broadens its offering in smart security services in Finland

Caverion has signed an agreement to acquire the Finnish company LukkoPro Oy. The acquisition is a bolt-on acquisition for Caverion in the area of smart security and safety services. With this acquisition, Caverion strengthens its position especially in locking and access control services. The automated EasyKey key management services, developed by LukkoPro, will expand Caverion's digital services offering.

"As our customer base is further expanding, it was natural for us to look for a partner with whom we can grow our locking and safety services nationwide. Together with Caverion, we can utilise the expertise and strengths of our people in the best possible way. This acquisition will also enable to take our digital key management services, EasyKey, to wider markets," says Marko Määttä, CEO of LukkoPro.

LukkoPro was founded in 1976 and is located in six locations: Oulu, Raahe, Ylivieska, Kokkola, Viitasaari and Jyväskylä. The company operates a growing business with a good customer base. In 2021, the revenue of LukkoPro Oy was about EUR 5.6 million and the company employs about 35 people.

"LukkoPro complements our services perfectly through its solid competence. Ensuring personal and property protection is an essential part of a safe built environment. I warmly welcome the personnel of LukkoPro to Caverion," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion's Division Finland.

The transaction is expected to be completed on Thursday 1 December 2022. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price.

