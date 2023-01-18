Caverion implements sustainable office premises for a state enterprise in Vilnius, Lithuania

Caverion Corporation Investor news 18 January 2023 at 11 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre of Registers of Lithuania aims for fully renovated, energy-efficient administration premises in Vilnius. Lithuanian state enterprise and Caverion have now closed an agreement worth EUR 11.5 million for all technical and smart solutions by Caverion.

"The new administrative premises will provide modern workplaces for our 550 employees. We are delighted to have Caverion apply its innovative and sustainable solutions for the new premises and help us reach our ambitious sustainability goals," says Saulius Urbanavičius, Managing Director of the Centre of Registers.

Caverion is responsible for modernising the premises which used to be part of a university campus. A modern building management system by Caverion will ensure efficient use of energy at all times. Caverion will also install EV charging stations and charging points for e-bikes and e-scooters. In line with the sustainability objectives of the state enterprise's strategy, a solar power plant will be installed on the roof of the building.

"Caverion experts have already been implementing a data center for the same building and are close to finishing this part. We are delighted with the unique partnership with the Centre of Registers and the opportunity for our team to contribute to the implementation of this new project," said Egidijus Šydeikis, Managing Director of Caverion Lithuania.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

State Enterprise Centre of Registers is a public entity of limited civil liability incorporated by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania. The Centre of Registers manages the main information resources of Lithuanian State registers and information systems.

