Caviar Market: 6.26% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product (inorganic caviar and organic caviar), Distribution Channel, and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025

Caviar Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Russian Federation and Italy are the key markets for caviar in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American, MEA, and South American regions. The European Union (EU) is the biggest importer and also one of the largest consumers of caviar globally. The demand for organic caviar is also increasing among consumers in Europe. The ban on sturgeon fishing has led to the growth of sturgeon farms in the region. This will facilitate the caviar market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Caviar Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The caviar market share growth by the inorganic caviar segment will be significant during the forecast period. The relatively low price of inorganic caviar, when compared with that of organic caviar, is driving the sale of the products in the market.

Driver: Rising Demand for Luxury Foods

The rise in the disposable income of consumers has increased the demand for luxury products around the globe and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Personal luxury goods, cars, food items, and fine wine and spirits are the major luxury goods demanded by customers. Currently, the luxury food market is also witnessing consumer interest in rare products such as caviar due to its limited availability along with a high price tag.

Challenge: High Price of Caviar

Caviar is considered a luxury food item and is priced at rates that make it unaffordable for most consumers. This will limit the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period. The price of caviar can range from $7,000 to $10,000 per kilogram. The increasing demand for and the limited supply of caviar is another factor responsible for its high price. Caviar refers to the eggs of the sturgeon fish, which take over 20 or more years to become mature and produce eggs. This factor makes the processing of caviar a difficult option, and hence the supply becomes limited.

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agroittica Lombarda Spa

Amur Caviar Co. Ltd.

California Caviar Co. LLC

Caviar Blanc

Caviar de France

Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co. Ltd.

Russian Caviar House Pte. Ltd.

SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH

Sterling Caviar LLC

The Caviar Co.

Moreover, the caviar market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as distinguishing their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market.

Caviar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 498.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.26 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Italy, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agroittica Lombarda Spa, Amur Caviar Co. Ltd., California Caviar Co. LLC, Caviar Blanc, Caviar de France, Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co. Ltd., Russian Caviar House Pte. Ltd., SEPEHR DAD CAVIAR GmbH, Sterling Caviar LLC, and The Caviar Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

