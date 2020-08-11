Cavitch Attorneys Komlavi Atsou and Michael Rasor Assist Business Clients in Reopening for Business

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland law firm of Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co., L.P.A. is helping business owners navigate the current environment providing guidance to clients on how to reopen their businesses.

Michael Rasor of Cavitch Law Firm in Cleveland helps business owners nationwide to reopen in a way to minimize liability in a COVID-19 environment. Komlavi Atsou of Cleveland law firm Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co., L.P.A. is working with employers to address legal needs for employees in a COVID-19 work-from-home environment.

These are difficult times for many business owners and many have questions regarding all of the new guidelines and procedures. "With Covid-19, employers are struggling with requests by employees to work from home," said attorney Komlavi Atsou. "Employers should know that while working from home may be a reasonable accommodation under some circumstances, the Americans with Disabilities Act ('ADA') does not require employers to permit employees to work from home where their productivity inevitably would be greatly reduced. In fact, it would be an 'exceptional case' where a work-from home accommodation would be reasonable." These are unprecedented times and employers are struggling to attain a new kind of normal that will work for everyone.

As attorney Michael Rasor stated, "we understand the eagerness to get back to work, and we are providing timely advice to employers who want to do things the right way, and minimize liability down the line."

Visit the Cavitch website to view a list of resources at www.cavitch.com/covid19 .

About Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co., L.P.A.

The law firm of Cavitch Familo & Durkin traces its roots to 1886 in Cleveland, Ohio. It has long been considered one of the premier law firms, enjoying an impeccable reputation among the legal community for effectiveness and professionalism. Cavitch maintains long standing relationships with its clients, both businesses and individuals, providing generations of business owners and their families full service legal representation. The attorneys and paralegals at Cavitch, along with its experienced administrative staff, treat each and every client with the utmost care and attention designed to facilitate sophisticated representation on a cost-effective basis.

Media contact:

Kimberly Camillo

[email protected]

440-429-8430

SOURCE Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co., L.P.A.