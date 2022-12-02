CAVU Human Capital Management Acquires Business Services Group's Payroll Outsourcing Business

PEORIA, III., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU Human Capital Management (HCM) an emerging provider of technology, payroll, and human resources announced its seventh acquisition today with the purchase of Business Services Group's payroll clients. Based in West Virginia, Business Services Group has been providing payroll to clients in West Virginia and Pennsylvania for over 20 years.

CAVU HCM Acquires Payroll Clients in West Virginia

"We are pleased the owners of Business Services Group, Jeff and Mary Swecker, trusted us to continue providing services to their longstanding and loyal client base. I have known the Sweckers for over 20 years and I'm honored they chose CAVU to continue the business they've worked so hard to build. We look forward to delivering the same exceptional service the clients have become accustomed to receiving," stated Marty Hamby, Co-CEO of CAVU HCM.

About CAVU Human Capital Management

CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm where relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring value. C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase often used to describe desirable flying conditions. This also clearly describes our mission; Eliminate barriers, boundaries and limits for our valued clients and their workforces by providing best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.

