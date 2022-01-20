CAVU Human Capital Management Expands National Footprint with Las Vegas Acquisition

"The combination of Silver State Payroll and CAVU HCM brings together our complementary strengths. We bring together best-in-class technologies, services, products and customer service capabilities across payroll and human capital management solutions. Additionally, this move allows CAVU to expand its geographic coverage, talent, and support capabilities," stated Marty Hamby, Co-CEO of CAVU HCM.

Silver State Payroll processes payroll for clients located throughout the west coast focusing on exceptional personal service. Joe Sharpe, Co-CEO of CAVU HCM, states "Silver State Payroll and its staff go above and beyond for their clients, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the same exceptional service they have become accustomed to receiving. Silver State Payroll clients will see very little change and no disruption in service but will gain access to an expanded suite of payroll and HR products and services. The staff will join the CAVU HCM team and remain in Las Vegas."

About CAVU Human Capital Management

CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm where relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring value. C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase often used to describe desirable flying conditions. This also clearly describes our mission; Eliminate barriers, boundaries and limits for our valued clients and their workforces by providing best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.

