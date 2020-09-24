Cavu Resources (CAVR) is an OTC "Must Watch"

CHARLOTTE, N.C, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU Resources (OTC: CAVR), welcomes shareholders and those interested in learning more about Cavu Resources to attend Week Two of "The Facts Series", today, at 4:00 pm est.

Cavu Resources CEO, Bob Silver, hosted Week One of "The Facts Series" last Thursday, September 17th. He shared an overview about what CAVR has been doing over the past months and announced their exciting results and what's next. Read what other investorsHUB OTC investors were saying after the call.

My god that call was amazing. (09-17-20)

Dklosinski

This beast can't stay hidden forever with the growth they are having. Loving the ability to load all I can before everyone catches on. (09-18-20)

Stakena31

I love it! Just casual million dollar deals left and right for a company still at OTC levels, you know, no big deal :) (09-18-20)

NeverSettle

Topic of Today's Call (Week Two)

Sinacori Builders, a Cavu Resources company present "The Life of a Deal" Highlighting the 4-million-dollar deal scheduled to close in Q1, 2021 with TriPointe Homes and an overview and introduction to Sinacori Builders Projects and Cavu Resources Assets hosted by Sinacori Builders President, Russ Sinacori. Special Guest, Tim Samuels, former NVR (Ryan Homes) executive and CAVR Board Member will share some exciting news.

Call In Details

Time: Sep 24, 2020 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81938607859?pwd=Yy9TT2pwQldzUWZVNnpsNG41T0o2Zz09

Meeting ID: 819 3860 7859

Passcode: 5Sk8VM

Upcoming Calls



October 1st - 4:00 PM ET. (Week Three)

Live Soku App Walkthrough, Demo and Update hosted by Cavu Resources Chief Developer, Shaun Fuller

October 8th - 4:00 PM ET.(Week Four)



The New and Exciting "Growing Together Academy" soon to be a world premier online dual education platform for students and parents of Millennial and Gen Z Families hosted by Toi Hershman, Doctor of Instructional Design and Technology with Special Guest Actor on CBS's Young Sheldon, Wyatt McClure, partnered with Brad Lea and LightspeedVT.

October 15th - 4:00 PM ET.(Week Five)

The Drip. A planned new exciting acquisition and addition to the Cavu Resources family. The Drip will be introduced by Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver and Sinacori Builders President Russ Sinacori. Special Guest, Darren Tarver.

October 22nd - 4:00 PM ET.(Week Six)

Cavu Resources - A Lifestyle Brand Focusing on the Millennial and Gen Z Family and how they Meet, Live, Eat, Educate, and Entertain hosted by Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver.

Please join us for these informative calls. For those interested in receiving direct communication and recorded copies of these calls, please email your contact information to infContact:[email protected]

