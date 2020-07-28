Cavulus CEO Reasserts that Medicare Advantage Solves USA Healthcare Dilemma

"The COVID-19 crisis is amplifying issues with the healthcare system, which should be a safe haven for every American," asserts Phillips. "All citizens should have robust coverage, but the Forbes authors adeptly highlight issues of creating new infrastructure, intermediaries, and building upon the dysfunctional fee-for-service model."

"As I noted last July, rather than dismantling critical programs such as CHIP, Medicaid, and Medicare, there's already a solution within the public and private framework of the Affordable Care Act," explains Phillips. He points out that the collaboration of regulatory oversight and private insurers in Medicare Advantage (MA) serves as a template the under-65 insurance market should mirror, and that MA can easily be broadened to cover uninsured who don't qualify for Medicaid."

"There are various models internationally that mimic MA whereby private insurers must cover identical core benefits but can differentiate in other ways," says Phillips. "The incentive for innovation has continuously been a windfall for beneficiaries. Since 2006, many premiums have remained at $0 per month and member experience has been a steadfast focus."

Phillips says creative additional benefits continue to emerge. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation , "more than 80 percent of MA plans provide some dental, vision, hearing, or fitness benefits, and 46% provide a meal benefit, such cooking classes, nutrition education, or meal delivery." He explains added benefits expand annually. Transportation benefits offered through collaboration with private companies like Lyft is another recent example.

"MA is the fastest growing segment of Medicare options. More than one third of beneficiaries are enrolling in these options," affirms Phillips. "Beyond affordable premiums and comprehensive coverage, MA facilitates the true aim of healthcare. The entire program is underpinned by quality metrics and payment models that incentivize preventative care and wellness rather than reactive medicine."

