Caydon's First U.S. Highrise Tops Out in Midtown Houston

Caydon celebrated the construction milestone on Dec. 6 with the construction team, trade partners, owners, and design team. Hoar Construction is the general contractor on the project, and Ziegler Cooper Architects is the design team.

"We put a great deal of thought and effort into our first U.S. residential tower to ensure it captures the essence of the location and it complements the surrounding community," said Derrek LeRouax, COO of Caydon. "To be topping out '2850 Fannin' is a tremendous achievement, and Hoar Construction worked diligently to bring our vision to life. This momentous milestone brings us one step closer in creating a destination for people to live, work, play and visit, adding to the lively spirit of Midtown."

The 27-story tower will include 357 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with European-style interiors and resort-style amenities including a pool with swim-up bar, fitness center and separate yoga studio, and a dog park. 2850 Fannin St is along the MetroRail and opposite the new Midtown Park, with more than 1,200 square feet of green space and a retail plaza.

Construction began in November 2017, and there has been around 425 tons of concrete poured, which is almost 5-and-a-half times as a heavy as a space shuttle. Residents are expected to start to move in summer 2019.

