CB Insights acquires Netherlands-based Blockdata to untangle blockchain and distributed ledger technology ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights , which enables the world's leading companies to make smarter technology decisions, has acquired Blockdata, a Netherlands-based software company that tracks the global blockchain economy.

Blockdata provides differentiated data and predictive insights on the growing but increasingly complex blockchain and distributed ledger technology ecosystem. Their technology enables financial institutions, governments and enterprises to identify the most credible use cases of blockchain and pinpoint the best companies and projects to work with. Ultimately, this enables clients to drastically reduce the uncertainty, time and effort to go from technology discovery to decision.

This is CB Insights' second acquisition following soon after their July 2020 acquisition of the assets of Dow Jones VentureSource. Both M&A transactions provide CB Insights' clients with proprietary data and intelligence that will allow them to not just understand but ultimately make decisions about technology more quickly and confidently.

The conversation between the companies was kicked off by a cold email and came together fully virtually in less than 3 months. As a result of the acquisition, CB Insights will also be opening an office in Amsterdam. Blockdata will remain a stand-alone product with its own team and will be available on its own as well as available to CB Insights clients.

"We are incredibly happy to have the Blockdata team join us at this turning point for the DLT space. In the last 8 months, we have seen customer activity around the blockchain accelerate dramatically. It's gone from something that was considered possible or probable to something that is now practical. As clients think about how to employ blockchain technology to drive growth or improve operations, we're excited to equip them with the intelligence they need to make decisions more quickly and confidently," said Anand Sanwal, CEO and co-founder of CB Insights.

"We believe that distributed ledger technology lays the foundation for a truly digital economy, and we want to help people enter and navigate this complex space. We've admired CB Insights for a long time and this acquisition allows us to grow our team here in Amsterdam and continue to build out next gen tools that will help people track the development of this technology," said Jonathan Knegtel, co-founder of Blockdata.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Blockdata

Blockdata synthesizes vast amounts of unstructured information about the blockchain/DLT ecosystem to enable financial institutions, governments and enterprises to confidently decide on the use cases, companies, and projects they should pursue. For more information, please visit blockdata.tech .

