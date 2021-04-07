CB Insights Again Names AI.Reverie a Top 100 AI Startup

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named AI.Reverie, the leading synthetic data platform, to its annual AI 100 ranking of the most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world for the second time.



"This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."



"We are honored to be named to CB Insights' AI 100 List again," said AI.Reverie co-founder and CEO Daeil Kim. "Synthetic data is now a must-have, and more and more enterprises, government agencies and NGOs are tapping the AI.Reverie platform to accelerate AI development while protecting data privacy. The world-changing outcomes our customers achieve with our platform are the ultimate prize."



Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.



During 2020, AI.Reverie grew 3x as the demand for synthetic data to train vision algorithms spiked. Other milestones in the last year included:

An expansion of offerings into the Retail and Agriculture markets

Inclusion in the United States Air Force's $3.3B , five-year Advance Battle Management System (ABMS) program

Air Force's , five-year Advance Battle Management System (ABMS) program A $1.5M AFWERX Phase 2 SBIR contract

AFWERX Phase 2 SBIR contract A $5.6M round of equity financing led by Vulcan

round of equity financing led by Vulcan The release of the largest open dataset of real and synthetic overhead imagery (Rareplanes, with the In-Q-Tel lab CosmiQ Works)

Gartner recognition as a "Cool Vendor" in AI Core Technologies

Forbes recognition as a "Top 25 Machine Learning Start-up," among other honors

About CB Insights



CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.



About AI.Reverie



The AI.Reverie synthetic data platform creates a virtually endless supply of annotated images and videos that accelerate computer vision and machine learning across domains. Its unique toolset preserves data privacy and provides the control to prevent bias in AI. Learn more at www.aireverie.com.



