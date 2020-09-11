CB Insights Names Drip Capital to the 2020 Fintech 250 List

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drip Capital Inc., a global trade finance company, is named to the Fintech 250 – a CB Insights list of fintech companies using technology to transform financial services.

The CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the companies from a pool of 16,000 companies, which included applicants and nominees. Started in 2017, this is the third edition of the Fintech 250 list. The companies were shortlisted based on factors such as data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores - a CB Insights proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Drip Capital is one of the five fintech start-ups operating in the digital business finance space mentioned in the list. Commenting on the update, Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Drip Capital said, "We have enabled trade worth US $1billion and are working with over 1500+ exporters and importers across the world. Recognitions such as the CB Insight Fintech 250 list inspires Drip to continue to work hard to bridge the trade finance gap for small and medium businesses (SMBs)."

Drip Capital provides trade financing solutions such as export financing in developing markets like India and Mexico. It also extends inventory financing and supply-chain financing solutions to importers in developed markets like the US.



About Drip Capital

Founded by Pushkar Mukewar and Neil Kothari, Drip Capital Inc. is a global financial technology company. It is backed by Accel, Sequoia, Wing VC, and Y-Combinator.

Drip offers unique and innovative trade financing solutions to solve working capital problems among small and medium-sized traders in emerging markets like India and Mexico and developed markets like the US. The financing solutions are collateral-free and offered through a completely digital process. To apply for Drip's offering, complete a quick online application with minimal paperwork. The company uses electronic data and an automated risk assessment platform, thereby ensuring a quick turnaround.

