CB Resource, Inc. Appoints Long T. Huynh to Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Resource, Inc. (the "Company" or "CBR") – a leader in community bank performance and risk management solutions announced the appointment of Mr. Long T. Huynh as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Mr. Huynh joins CBR as Chief Operating Officer and will work closely with Mr. Jeff Rigsby, founder, President and CEO of CBR, on the Corporation's overall strategy and execution. Mr. Huynh will oversee the Company's performance and risk management solutions delivery, including product and service development, information technology, client success and related growth priorities.

"I am thrilled to be welcoming Long to CB Resource," said Mr. Rigsby. "Long brings over two decades of leadership experience within the community bank industry. Most recently, as Executive Vice President and CFO for a community bank headquartered in downtown Los Angeles with assets exceeding $1.5 billion. Long has extensive leadership and management experience as a Chief Financial Officer in a highly regulated and rapidly changing community bank space. His hands-on approach in leading bank financial performance, mergers and acquisitions, operations, IT, and regulator and investor relations will be indispensable skills in directing our single-minded focus in performance and risk management solutions for community banks where optimal performance is a non-negotiable."

"I am very happy to join the team at CB Resource as we continue to build a superior product and service solution for our valued community bank clients. I strongly believe that the CBR value proposition is very impressive, and I look forward to helping to unlock further value for all our stakeholders as we continue to execute on the Company's exciting growth strategy," said Mr. Huynh.

Long brings more than 20 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer for community banks. His record of success was earned as CFO serving CBB Bancorp, Pacific Commerce Bancorp, County Commerce Bank, and others.

Mr. Huynh earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics, emphasis in accounting from University of California at Santa Barbara, and his CPA from California State Board of Accountancy.

About CB Resource, Inc.

CB Resource, Inc. is a member company of Finance 500, a full-service broker-dealer serving over 2,000 banks nationwide. CBR's unique ability to ensure that its bank client's risk management and business performance priorities and in sync, provide a distinct competitive advantage. CBR is the only firm serving community banks that seamlessly integrates ERM, Strategic and Capital Plan solution within a fully integrated platform. These integrated solutions along with superior Board and Management reporting are setting a new standard serving community bank executives and their boards.

Contact:

Robert Finch

SVP, Director of Sales and Marketing

949.502.6910

[email protected]

