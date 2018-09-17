CB Technologies Named to 2018 CRN® IoT Innovators List

CBT's recent successes in IoT include their innovative work at Texmark Chemicals. In tandem with a robust team of industry-leading partners (Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aruba, Deloitte, PTC, and more), CBT is working to build Texmark a Refinery of the Future (RotF), featuring advanced Industrial IoT (IIoT) capabilities. One of many exciting solutions included in the RotF project is CBT's Connected Worker, delivering superior worker efficiency, productivity and safety through wearable (hands free) compute and analytics.

"We are excited to be recognized as an IoT Innovator for the second consecutive year," said CBT VP of Solution Development, Pam Paradiso. "We believe our commitment to a solution-oriented approach and an exceptional network of partners have allowed us to thrive, especially in emerging areas such as IIoT. This award is welcome validation for the stellar efforts of our team and we look forward to more growth in the coming year."

"CRN's IoT Innovators List includes breakthrough leaders who are forging the way into the ever-growing, opportunity-rich age of IoT," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Each of these innovative companies has brought to market complex and cutting-edge integrations of platforms, software tools, and technologies to create unique Internet of Things solutions. Their remarkable IoT innovations are helping customers solve business challenges and move ahead of their competitors in this fast-paced age of digital transformation."

The full IoT Innovators list is featured at crn.com/IoTInnovators.

About CBT:

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned technology solutions provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team members and strategic partnerships with the world's finest providers of hardware and software solutions. CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, HPC and Analytics, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Copyright ©2018. CB Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

CBT Media Contact:

Ben Davies | Marketing Content Manager

888.241.7585

CBTmarketing@cbtechinc.com

SOURCE CB Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbtechinc.com

