WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/CB2-Recalls-Junction-Tall-Chests-and-Low-Dressers-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Junction Tall Chests and Low Dressers

Hazard: The recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and/or dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact CB2 for instructions on how to receive full store credit or a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday; or online at www.cb2.com and click on "Recalls" located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 11,000 (in addition, about 355 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves CB2 Junction Tall Chests (SKUs: 454-559 and 503-925) and Junction Low Dressers (SKUs: 454-060 and 503-904). The Tall Chest measures 28 inches wide x 46 inches tall. The Low Dresser measures 56 inches wide x 26 inches tall. The purchase order numbers are located on the back of the units. CB2 will be able to match the purchase order to the SKU number.

Incidents/Injuries: CB2 has received 10 reports of incidents, including five reports of the Tall Chest and five reports of the Low Dresser tipping forward when the tip-over kit was not in use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: CB2 stores nationwide and online at www.CB2.com from December 2012 through July 2019 for between $700 and $850.

Importer: Euromarket Designs, Inc. d/b/a/ CB2 of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured in: India

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 21-071

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

