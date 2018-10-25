CB2 Recalls Pendant Lights Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Pendant lights

Hazard: The insulation on the electrical wiring can come loose, posing fire and shock hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pendant lights, keep the light switch in the off position and contact CB2 to receive free removal of the recalled light and free installation of the replacement light.

Consumer Contact:

CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on the weekend or online at www.cb2.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 260

Description:

This recall involves CB2's Colby lacquered wood and glass pendant light fixtures. The recalled lights are hanging ceiling lights that measure 17.5 inches long. They have a clear glass shade that measures 12 inches in diameter and a hanging cord that measures 75 inches long.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold Exclusively at: CB2 stores nationwide and online at CB2.com from November 2017 through August 2018 for about $100.

Importer: CB2, of Northbrook, Ill.

Manufactured in: India

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-023

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

