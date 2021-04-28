CB4 Earns 2021 Great Place to Work® Certification

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB4, a rapidly growing AI solutions provider making life easier for store teams and their shoppers, is proud to announce that it has earned its first ever Great Place to Work Certification. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CB4. This year, a remarkable 100% of team members said that CB4 was a great place to work — 41 points higher than the average U.S. based company.

"While navigating this year's challenges, our core values guided us. These include approaching every situation with empathy, humanity, and kindness and acting with integrity," said Yoni Benshaul, CEO of CB4. "We want CB4 to be a place where people feel valued and are happy to work. It's an honor to be recognized for this by the experts at Great Place to Work."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CB4 is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

CB4 is actively hiring across multiple teams. If you're looking to grow your career at a company that puts people first, visit the careers page at: https://cb4.com/careers/

About CB4

CB4 builds simple, revolutionary solutions that make the in-store experience easier and more rewarding for store teams and their shoppers. Leading grocery, convenience, apparel and specialty retailers have adopted CB4 in over 2,000 stores globally.

With offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London, CB4 is a proud partner of Sequoia Capital and Octopus Ventures. To learn more email [email protected] .

Contact

Matthew McAlister, 347.819.1900

[email protected]

About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

SOURCE CB4

Related Links

http://www.cb4.com

