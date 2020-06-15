CB4 Partners with Kum & Go to Drive In-store Experience and Floor Execution

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Des Moines based retailer has used a simple but effective strategy to grow into an industry giant with 400 stores in 11 states: a continuous focus on making every trip to the store easier and easier for Kum & Go customers.

"Kum & Go is excited to partner with CB4 to identify sales opportunities," said Kum & Go VP of Operations, Marty Roush. "We announced this tool to our District Supervisors and they can't wait to put this in the hands of their teams to improve operational execution."

Research shows that during this pandemic shoppers are more willing to switch to a competitor when they can't find their favorite products at their regular store. Retailers can keep customers loyal and win market share by offering a more convenient, easy experience than their competitors. Faced with rising labor costs, retailers are equipping store associates with AI powered tools like CB4 to improve in-store execution.

Convenience store managers use CB4 to find unique opportunities where taking a few minutes to make a simple in-store adjustment will lead to a big boost in sales of a specific product. This includes replenishing products left in the stock room, resolving out-of-stocks, correcting ticketing and pricing errors, and anything else that makes it difficult for shoppers to easily find and purchase what they want.

"In this 'new normal', shoppers choose where to go based on how easy it is to find everything they want," said Michael Schwibinz, Enterprise Sales Director of CB4. "We're excited that one of the most respected and recognizable names in convenience has entrusted us with helping them deliver that ease of experience.

The New York-based technology firm is quickly making a name for itself amongst brick and mortar retailers for technology that works even in today's unique conditions. Leading grocery, convenience, specialty and apparel retailers have adopted CB4, tripling the number of stores using CB4's AI tool from 600 to 1,500 stores in 2018.

With offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London, CB4 is a proud partner of Sequoia Capital. To learn more about our solution, please visit: https://cb4.com/demo or email [email protected].

