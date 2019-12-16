CB4 Report: How to Unlock the Potential of Your Part-Time Retail Workforce

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New White Paper Shares Insights on the Rise of Part-Time Retail Associates and How to Empower Them to Succeed

Today CB4 released their new white paper, Unlocking the Potential of Your Part-Time Retail Workforce, which reveals retail's increasing reliance on part-time associates and shares proven strategies for how to motivate, train, and retain them.

"Today's retailers are foregoing full-time associates for part-timers at unprecedented rates" said Heidi Sax, Content Marketing Manager at CB4 and author of the report. "Yet many store operators haven't re-evaluated how they manage them. This report helps retailers better understand and reach part-timers to drive sales and elevate shoppers' in-store experiences."

Highlights include:

The factors driving the move toward part-time labor include increasing competition, decreasing power of labor unions, and the advancement of software to predict customer flow and align staffing to cut costs.

There are two types of part-time workers: involuntary and voluntary. Given their lower rates of pay, reduced access to benefits, unpredictable and varied hours, and high rates of turnover part-time workers have unique needs.

Learn how winning retailers like Target and Lululemon advance their part-time workers for in-store success.

Retailers can do 8 things now to boost morale and ensure they're getting the most out of their part-time frontline employees.

The white paper is based on extensive industry research, as well as a CB4-exclusive interview with Bob Phibbs, The Retail Doctor.

About CB4

CB4's solution empowers store managers to create a more tailored local shopping experience, one AI-powered recommendation at a time. CB4 uses patented algorithms to uncover hyper-local demand using simple sales data, and then inspires store staff with accurate, unique recommendations to drive sales by up to 2%. CB4's retail partners include Levi's, Barnes & Noble, and more. CB4 has offices in New York, London, & Tel Aviv, and is a partner of Octopus Ventures, Sequoia Capital, etc.

About The Retail Doctor

Since 1994, The Retail Doctor has been helping large retailers and small independents deliver exceptional customer experiences by giving them the tools to succeed in the ever-evolving retail market. Retailers partner with Bob to drive sales, transform staff into salespeople with on-site and online training, and drive foot traffic through innovative marketing.

