CBAM Closes Its Ninth CLO since 2017 at $602 Million.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM today announced that it has closed a $602 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), with Barclays acting as lead arranger. CBAM 2019-9 brings CBAM's total CLO issuance to $9.0 billion since June 2017 with its first CLO closing. In 2018, CBAM was the seventh largest issuer of new CLOs at $3.3 billion. In 2017, CBAM was the largest U.S. issuer of new CLOs at $5.1 billion.

CBAM's AUM now stands at $11 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts as of December 31, 2018.

About CBAM

CBAM, an Eldridge Industries business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $11 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com

About Eldridge Industries

Eldridge Industries ("Eldridge") invests across diversified industries with a focus on media and sports, insurance, real estate development, asset lending and financing, branded food and hospitality, and asset management businesses. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge Industries please visit www.eldridge.com.

