CBAM Closes Its Second European CLO at €300 Million

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM, an alternative investment management firm, today announced the closing of its second European collateralized loan obligation (CLO), Montmartre CLO 2020-2, totaling €300 million, with Barclays acting as lead arranger. This brings CBAM's total CLO issuance to $11.15 billion since the closing of its first CLO in June 2017 and its total Euro CLO issuance to €650 million.

As of July 31, 2020, CBAM's AUM stood at $13.1 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts.

CBAM Partners, LLC an Eldridge Industries business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $13.1 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com

