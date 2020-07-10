CBC Chair Rep. Karen Bass, author of House police reform bill, to provide update on House-Senate action at National Press Club Virtual Newsmaker July 16

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, named for the Black man killed by police during a routine arrest in Minneapolis, passed the House in late June. Senate Democrats, however, blocked a police reform bill authored by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., saying it did not do enough to curb police abuses.

Bass, who represents a California district that includes parts of Los Angeles, shepherded the Justice in Policing Act through the House. The House bill bans chokeholds and no-knock warrants, as well as lowering the legal barriers for bringing civil and criminal charges against police for misconduct.

The Senate bill offers financial incentives, federal reporting requirements and training to discourage use of chokeholds and no knock warrants, but does not change immunity protections for police.

Bass's remarks will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with National Press Club Vice President and AP U.S. Video Assignment Manager Lisa Matthews. Viewers are encouraged to submit their questions for Rep. Bass via email to [email protected]. Our moderator will ask as many questions as time permits.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; [email protected], (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

