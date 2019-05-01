CBD Beauty Industry: How Big is the Potential Market Really

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, consumers will be seeing more beauty products infused with cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil. Following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, more companies are now free to develop products with the cannabidiol (CBD) as an ingredient. CBD is non-psychoactive which means that it does not get people high but still contains the natural health properties which hemp or marijuana plants are known for. CBD products, like tinctures and oils, used to be more popular as relief for chronic pains, inflammation, insomnia, and for promoting relaxation. To be clear, this category is separate from what people know as medical marijuana, which could only be purchased with a doctor's prescription. Now, there is another emerging and rapidly growing category within the whole marijuana industry: CBD beauty. Under this category are cosmetic products, ranging from make-up to lipsticks, perfume, facial cream, moisturizers, even body baths, and shampoos. More and more investors are keeping watch of this segment, especially as it takes aim at both the multi-billion traditional beauty and cannabis industries. Active companies in the markets this week include The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI) (OTC: OGRMF), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSX: NEPT) (NASDAQ: NEPT), High Tide Inc. (CSE: HITI) (OTC:HITIF).

The massive potential of the CBD beauty market is enormous, given the possibility that many products could be sold over the counter and without the need for a prescription. This means many consumers could gain access to them easily. From 2018 until the beginning of this year, big names in the beauty retail have been quick to see this market potential and have started their ventures into the emerging space. CBD beauty products have become all the rage now that Wall Street analysts said it could be an entirely separate category from both recreational and medical marijuana. Big names in the financial sector, have, in fact, started covering CBD beauty-related stocks.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCPK:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: Yield Growth Corp subsidiary Urban Juve announces new U.S.A. retail contracts with luxury spa and specialty shops to sell its full range of hemp root and essential oil skin care products.

Luxury and wellness retailers will make Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona the first States to introduce the Urban Juve brand to consumers. Contracts with retailers in Arizona and Connecticut are also being negotiated. The first American luxury spa to carry the new and highly acclaimed Urban Juve products will be Agave, The Arizona Spa & Salon, at the globally renowned Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We are excited to announce our new relationships for retail sales in the U.S.A.," says Penny Green, Yield Growth President & CEO. "Businesses operating in sun-filled places like Arizona and Florida are increasingly interested in our products given the after sun soothing effects of the formulas offered by Urban Juve. The quality of the natural ingredients and our unique formulations stand out amongst our competition. One example of our distinction is Urban Juve's Daily Ritual Oil which uses such restorative and hydrating ingredients as our proprietary Cannabis Sativa Hemp Root Extract, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil and Elettaria Cardamomum (Cardamom) Seed Extract. Ethically sourced, never tested on animals and organic, we stand behind our formulations and their creation process. The market is taking notice."



Florida-based specialty retailer in the curated procurement and sales of CBD products, BeMe Natural is another new customer attracted by the benefits for aging, sun-exposed skin and the high-grade ingredients being used by Urban Juve. Read this and more news for The Yield Growth Corp. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-boss



Other recent developments from yesterday and major influences in the cannabis/CBD industry include:

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI) (OTCQX: OGRMF) the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the "Company" or "Organigram"), a leading licensed producer of cannabis recently announced that it has received an expanded cultivation license from Health Canada in line with its previously announced Phase 4A and 4B expansion plans for its Moncton Campus.

As a result of this approval, cannabis plants will be moved into these new rooms on a rolling basis in early May. The Company anticipates being able to harvest product from these new rooms by the end of July, based on normal cultivation timelines. Subsequent Health Canada licensing amendment submissions will follow to allow for a continuous filling of the remaining 50 Phase 4 cultivation rooms (4A (18 rooms) and 4B (32 rooms)) mirroring the successful approach utilized with the Company's Phase 2 and 3 expansions.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD.TO) (OTCQX: TGODF) recently announced that its Kelowna -based extraction processing services provider, Valens GroWorks Corp. ("Valens"), has obtained its organic certification from Pro-Cert Organic Systems Ltd.

"TGOD has been committed to organic since day one. Working with service providers who embrace organic as much as we do is paramount. I want to congratulate the team at Valens for obtaining their organic certification," commented Brian Athaide , CEO of TGOD. "We look forward to delivering certified organic oils of the highest standards to our patients and customers."

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSX: NEPT.TO) (NASDAQ: NEPT) recently announced that its Solutions Business has begun offering turnkey product development solutions with hemp-derived ingredients to business customers in the United States. A U.S.-based supply chain of licensed hemp extract producers has been established, and initial purchase orders are now being processed.

Neptune boasts long-standing experience in the management of custom and white label turnkey product development solutions comprising a diverse array of product forms including softgels, liquids, topicals, emulsions, and water-dispersible powders. Branded ingredients and products that have contributed to Neptune's success, such as MaxSimil® and ECSentialsTM formulations, could potentially be used in unique combinations with hemp ingredients, particularly as the U.S. regulatory framework around hemp extracts and cannabidiol (CBD) evolves.

High Tide Inc. (CSE: HITI.CN) (OTCQB: HITIF) News: On Friday, April 26, 2019, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario approved and issued a retail operator licence to High Tide Inc.'s counterparty Dana Michele Kendal for the Canna Cabana Toronto store. A retail store authorization will also be required to be issued by the AGCO for the winner to finalize the set-up of the Toronto store. The winner is aiming to open Canna Cabana Toronto on or before June 1, 2019.

The Toronto store is expected to be the highest-profile Canna Cabana-branded location in Canada. "From originally being selected by the winner to help establish the Toronto store, to achieving this important milestone part-way through the process, we are growing very keen to open this shop near the intersection of Yonge Street and College Street," said Raj Grover, president and chief executive officer of High Tide. "High Tide's best efforts are being put toward this project and we look forward to the privilege of the Toronto Store becoming a part of the surrounding community for the long term," added Mr. Grover. Prior to opening the Toronto Store, the AGCO will conduct a pre-opening inspection to ensure that the Winner is ready to sell cannabis products to the public in accordance with the regulations and standards for cannabis retail stores.

