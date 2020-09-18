CBD Brands Hemp Bombs, Perfect Paws Hemp Expand Global Widget's Line of CBD Pet Products with Launch of New CBD Dog Chews

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget™, the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products from Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™ for pets, announced today its expanded line of CBD pet products with the launch of CBD Dog Chews.

The new CBD Dog Chews — available in the Hemp Bombs and Perfect Paws Hemp brands — feature premium CBD, which promotes calmness, and other high-quality ingredients, such as peanut butter and beneficial oils. Research conducted by BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research projects the pet CBD market to grow 5% faster than the overall CBD market over the next four years.

"More consumers are turning to CBD products not only for themselves but also for their pets," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "The expansion of our CBD pet product line meets that demand, for consumers as well as for our distributor and retail business partners." Collins added that consumers are becoming savvier about purchasing CBD from only experienced, trusted brands focused on quality and compliance.

Chase Cranford, founder and managing member of Cardinal Bay Distribution, LLC, said he has seen about a 30% annual increase in the demand for pet-specific CBD products. "We expect to see further growth with the new CBD Dog Chews," he said.

The new product aligns with Global Widget's Year of More campaign, which has brought more new products and more milligrams of CBD to consumers — and now their pets — without increasing costs.

Hemp Bombs CBD Dog Chews are sold in a bag of 8 chews per package, featuring 15 mg of CBD per piece for a total of 120 mg of CBD per package. Perfect Paws Hemp features CBD Dog Chews in a bag of 15 chews with 15 mg of CBD in each dog chew for a total of 225 mg of CBD in each package.

Hemp Bombs CBD Dog Chews sell for $14.99 online and $9.99 in retail stores; Perfect Paws Hemp CBD Dog Chews are $24.99 online and $19.99 in stores.

To learn how to partner with Global Widget's CBD brands, visit partners.globalwidget.com.

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of industrial hemp-derived CBD products, and the powerhouse behind the iconic Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp brands. Founded in 2016, Global Widget remains committed to revolutionizing the CBD industry through unrivaled transparency, rigorous adherence to current Good Manufacturing Practices and strict compliance standards, and extensive quality control processes — from extraction to finished product. With our 110,000 square feet of facility space and state-of-the-art technology, we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience to distributors, retailers and consumers. We provide CBD education and expert marketing support, and offer white label, private label and bulk services. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager

813.497.5752 | [email protected]

SOURCE Global Widget