CBD Choice launches a user-friendly site that allows customers to purchase a wide variety of CBD products from reputable brands.

The revamped CBD Choice site focuses on an unmatched user experience and CBD shopping variety . It features new tools for users to select the best products for their treatment needs by brand, treatment type, and a number of other useful criteria. Users can shop for CBD from anywhere in the United States, and products are shipped same-day, right to their doors.

With this relaunch, CBD Choice has distinguished itself as the leading online supplier of top-quality CBD products by dramatically expanding its inventory. CBD products are now available from many of the market's best-respected manufacturers, including PureKana , Pachamama , CBD Living , Steve's Goods , cbdMD , Bluebird Botanicals , and more . Each of these brands meet CBD Choice's industry-leading selection criteria , and all products are third-party lab tested, guaranteed free of pesticides, residual solvents, and heavy metals, are derived using safe extraction methods, and advertise accurate dosage information.

With the relaunch of CBD Choice's online superstore come new avenues for exploring CBD, with a variety of new and unique CBD-infused goods now available. Their expanded inventory brings new effective and enjoyable treatment options. These include delicious edibles and beverages , such as chocolates, lozenges, and flavored sleep aid syrups. Users looking for something more concentrated will find a variety of new CBD isolate powders , while those seeking targeted treatment will enjoy their expanded line of topicals , including bath bombs , massage oils , and even suppositories .

In addition to these new brand and product offerings, CBD Choice will now also offer its customers a line of products infused with a newly isolated cannabinoid: Cannabigerol, or "CBG" . CBG, like CBD, may offer users a host of powerful benefits to their overall wellbeing, and is an important part of the entourage effect that many users enjoy. Previously available only in very small dosages, these new CBG products feature a powerful, concentrated dose of CBG that allows users to take control of their health and wellness in a way previously unavailable.

Shopping for CBD online has never been easier, especially given CBD Choice's demonstrated commitment to quality, care, and customer service . CBD Choice has built its reputation by offering only the highest quality brands and products, each carefully hand-selected based on strict health and safety criteria . Every product found online at CBD Choice is third-party lab tested prior to sale, ensuring the purity, quality, and safety of CBD treatment options.

CBD Choice users will find not only a startling array of products for every treatment need, but also a host of educational resources to better their understanding of this hemp-derived compound. Users can find in-depth blog articles that detail developments in the CBD industry, recipes for delicious CBD-infused dishes, as well as the unique ways in which CBD can improve their daily lives. They will also find a group of passionate individuals, working to provide affordable, high-quality CBD treatment to the masses.

CBD Choice believes in making CBD treatment accessible, understandable, and affordable to users of all backgrounds and needs. Their site also features a newly revamped learning center , which details the use, science, and impact of CBD. These changes allow users from all walks of life to explore and understand CBD's treatment potential, and to find new and individualized ways to increase their overall wellness and quality of life.

The CBD Choice site relaunch makes purchasing CBD online easier than ever. Join CBD Choice to find how Cannabidiol can improve your quality of life, with top-quality CBD products delivered right to your door.

