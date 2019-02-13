CBD Company Palm Organix Announces the Grand Opening of Retail Store at Palisades Center Mall

Palm Organix sells premium, pharmaceutical grade CBD products, made from organically grown, industrial hemp. Their Hemp is rich in Phytocannabinoids, resulting in the purest, and strongest CBD concentrated products available.

Pyramid Management Group is the largest privately held shopping mall developer in the Northeast, owning, leasing, and operating 16 centers. "Having the opportunity to open stores with such a world class Mall Developer allows us to introduce our Tinctures, Softgels, Salves, and Pet Products, to those who are hesitant to buy online. Pyramid's portfolio of malls will complement our existing online business and provide locations for consumers who want to be educated on the benefits of CBD in person," Herrera explained.

Palm Organix's entire product line is completely THC free, which "differentiates Palm Organix from many of the other CBD companies whose products contain THC," says Herrera. "We have a diverse, nationwide customer base, who use our products knowing that they will receive all the benefits of Full Spectrum CBD without any of the psychoactive side effects associated with THC."

Palm Organix plans to open at the Palisades Center Mall, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack, NY, 10994, Adjacent to Macy's, 1st floor, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Palm Organix intends to expand to other Pyramid Management properties in the coming months.

