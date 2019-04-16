CBD For Life to Launch in Select Urban Outfitters Stores

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN,OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce that CBD For Life, a top-ranked, national CBD brand in the U.S. which the Company agreed to acquire on March 29, 2019 (see details here), has entered into an agreement with Urban Outfitters, a lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products store with 245 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

The agreement places CBD For Life products in Urban Outfitters' e-commerce platform and top 6 retail locations in the U.S. The CBD For Life products are expected to launch in the select Urban Outfitters stores later this month.

The initial 6 retail locations are:

628 Broadway, New York, NY

1140 Third St. Promenade, Santa Monica, CA

80 Powell St., San Francisco, CA

526 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY

521 Fifth Avenue at 43 rd St., New York, NY

St., 1333 Broadway, Herald Sq., New York, NY

"Our partnership with Urban Outfitters represents a major step forward for CBD For Life, placing us in one of the United States' most successful retail chains that also serves as a tastemaker for the rest of the retail market," said Julie Winter, COO of CBD For Life. "With the backing of iAnthus, we look forward to further growing our footprint and making our products top of mind for consumers around the world."

On April 11, 2019, CBD For Life was featured on ABC's acclaimed morning show, Good Morning America. In a segment titled "ABC's of CBD," CBD For Life Rub was highlighted for its ability to help fight aches and pains. The full segment can be found through the following link: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/news/video/abcs-cbd-62333239

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 21 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

