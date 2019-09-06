CBD Global Industry Leader to Showcase All-Natural Products at Expo

"We take great pride in developing products that promote human health and wellness," said Kashif Shan, CEO of Folium Biosciences. "Maximizing our use of natural products is one of the ways we do that."

In addition to utilizing several natural products, Folium Biosciences ensures its hemp oil is of the highest quality. This is done by employing a proprietary engineering process that maintains the plant's broad profile – guaranteeing customers a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and fatty acids. Folium Biosciences sets the industry standard by selectively removing the plant's only psychoactive component, Delta 9-THC. 0.0% THC is confirmed through high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and has been verified through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's (CDPHE).

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Folium Biosciences is a B2B bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. It holds a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License from CDPHE, which allows it to legally manufacture and sell food products containing CBD.

