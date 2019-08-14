CBD Global Industry Leader to Showcase Cutting-Edge Products for Animals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences, the largest vertically integrated producer of hemp-derived cannabinoids in North America, will exhibit its groundbreaking wholesale CBD Animal Product line at SuperZoo, The National Show for Pet Retailers, August 20 - 22 in Las Vegas. As North America's premier trade show for the pet industry, SuperZoo showcases the latest product innovations and emerging industry trends.

Folium Biosciences' booth will display a variety of cutting-edge products, including bacon-flavored, salmon-flavored, and natural-flavored CBD tinctures, CBD dog treats, and pet and livestock hemp pellets.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert Silver oversees Folium Biosciences' line of phytocannabinoid-rich products for animals. Before joining Folium Biosciences in 2015, Dr. Silver established a pioneering veterinary practice, where he developed herbal and dietary approaches to many chronic conditions.

To develop CBD animal products, Dr. Silver works closely with Chief Scientific Officer, Vanessa Fernandez, Ph.D., who has over 12 years of experience in cannabinoid research and product development.

"Folium Biosciences benefits from unparalleled expertise and state-of-the-art technology. Those two advantages, working in tandem, have allowed us to develop a wide range of innovative products for animals," commented Dr. Fernandez, who has published numerous peer-reviewed papers about pharmaceutical cannabinoids. "We are in the process of building a comprehensive line of animal products unlike any other in the world."

Folium Biosciences has over 300K square feet of manufacturing space in southern Colorado which supports processing, extraction, and purification operations. Planning has begun on a 170K sq. ft. facility in Canada that will mirror current operations in Colorado. South American facilities are in developing stages as well.

By manufacturing their own custom extraction, refinement and post-refinement equipment, Folium Biosciences enjoys exclusive access to the CBD industry's most advanced technology. This additional level of vertical integration allows Folium Biosciences to control every step of the process, from seed to sale.

