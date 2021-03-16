CBD Hand Sanitizer - Potent Botanicals for Powerful Benefits

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic skincare brand Esas Beauty was built on the pillar of forward-thinking products rooted in ritual. It is only natural that its latest Kolonya™, Wild Mint & CBD , takes advantage of Cannabidiol (CBD) benefits.

Esas added CBD where it counts – to a cult-favorite skincare product, Kolonya™, specifically formulated to sanitize with certified organic ethanol at 70%, moisturize, protect, and smell amazing. Esas only uses cannabidiol isolate which is 99%+ certified organic hemp-derived CBD (THC-free). Completely non-synthetic, non-toxic, and non-GMO, this CBD is third-party laboratory tested, ensuring purity and quality.

Says Esas co-founder Amanda Sichon, "I use CBD topically for my eczema and wanted to offer those benefits in our Kolonya™. It's the perfect delivery system and provides optimal absorption, unlike typical CBD, wax-based products that just sit on your skin."

The advantages of Wild Mint & CBD Kolonya™ are many, and include reducing inflammation, redness and smoothing of fine lines. Its crowning glory is the expertly crafted Wild Mint Leaf scent which dances with notes of cool peppermint, icy citrus herbs, and a hint of forest pine.

"Our goal was to bring CBD to our customers in the most effective, convenient and luxurious way possible. The scent experience is so important, and we wanted to make sure it complemented and celebrated the benefits of CBD," explains Esas co-founder Seda Bilginer."

Now, more than ever, we believe in the importance of celebrating the skin we're in. Wild Mint Leaf & CBD is just that, honoring our skin and treating it with kindness.

About Esas Beauty

Esas Beauty is real beauty innovated. A sustainable farm-to-beauty lifestyle brand, Esas was developed by chemists and female founders, Seda Bilginer and Amanda Sichon. After working in the corporate beauty industry for a combined 25+ years, Bilginer and Sichon set out to create a beauty company inspired by their mutual love for science, agritech, wellness, and innovation. They saw a true need to create skincare and cosmetics that deliver superior benefits without compromising the health of the people who use them, the health of the people who make them, and the wellbeing of Mother Nature. 10% of all profits will be donated to Action Against Hunger.

