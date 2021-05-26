CBD-infused Cosmetics Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd. among others|Technavio

The CBD-infused cosmetics market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Participants:

Cronos Group Inc.

Some of the products offered by Cronos Group Inc. include Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion and Lord Jones Royal Oil.

Elixinol Global Ltd.

Some of the products offered by Elixinol Global Ltd. include CBD Lip Balm and CBD Cream.

Endoca BV

Some of the products offered by the Endoca BV include CBD INFUSED CREAM WITH 300MG 1500MG CBD and BALM WITH 20MG CBD.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cbd-infused-cosmetics-market-industry-analysis

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cbd-infused cosmetics market is segmented as below:

Product

Skincare



Makeup And Haircare



Fragrances



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The CBD-infused cosmetics market is driven by the growth of the cosmetics industry. In addition, the growth of the cosmetics industry is expected to trigger the CBD-infused cosmetics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 25% during the forecast period.

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption, Request Free Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41142

Related Report on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market- The anti-acne cosmetics market is segmented by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Request FREE Sample Report

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market- The vegan cosmetics market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Request FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/cbd-infused-cosmetics-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

