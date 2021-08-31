CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Records a CAGR of almost 21.42% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 31, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the CBD-infused cosmetics market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.07 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBD-infused cosmetics market in the consumer staples industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The CBD-infused cosmetics market share growth by the skincare segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The CBD-infused cosmetics market has the potential to grow by USD 3.07 billion during 2021-2025
- Who are the top players in the market?
Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever are the top players in the market.
- What is the key market driver and challenge?
The innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization is notably driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries may impede the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the rising product awareness especially among Millennials, and the growth of the cosmetics industry will offer immense growth opportunities, However, availability of counterfeit products & compliance with regulatory conditions for manufacturing CBD-infused cosmetics is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this CBD-infused cosmetics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Skincare
- Make Up And Haircare
- Fragrances
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Size
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Trends
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising awareness about the benefits of using organic cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD-infused Cosmetics Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Elixinol Global Ltd.
- Endoca BV
- Green Light Acquisitions LLC
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
- Loreal SA
- The CBD Skincare Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
