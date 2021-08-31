CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Records a CAGR of almost 21.42% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBD-infused cosmetics market in the consumer staples industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

The CBD-infused cosmetics market share growth by the skincare segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The CBD-infused cosmetics market has the potential to grow by USD 3.07 billion during 2021-2025

Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever are the top players in the market.

The innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization is notably driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries may impede the market growth.

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the rising product awareness especially among Millennials, and the growth of the cosmetics industry will offer immense growth opportunities, However, availability of counterfeit products & compliance with regulatory conditions for manufacturing CBD-infused cosmetics is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this CBD-infused cosmetics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market is segmented as below:

Product

Skincare



Make Up And Haircare



Fragrances



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Size

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Trends

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising awareness about the benefits of using organic cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD-infused Cosmetics Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors

