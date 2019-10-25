CBD manufacturer Global Widget to attend convenience store forum Oct. 28-30 in Charlotte, NC

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, a Florida-based manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products, will attend the CSP CBD & Convenience Retail Forum in Charlotte, NC, Oct. 28-30, and present during the forum's "Speed Insights" sessions. The parent company of Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Pure Paws Hemp CBD product lines, Global Widget is partnering at the event with CB Distributors Inc., a leading wholesaler for the convenience store industry.

"As the leader in CBD products for convenience-store retailers, we know that many buyers in the industry continue to seek education and guidance in incorporating the bestselling practices for CBD to their customers," said Vince Gillen, vice president of sales for Global Widget. "We have strong relationships with leading c-store distribution partners like CB Distributors, and together we strive to provide the best resources possible to ensure the long-term success of our brands in brick-and-mortar locations."

Global Widget is a pioneer in the CBD industry, setting the gold standard since 2016 for CBD manufacturing, distribution and sales in the convenient-retailing space. The company's CBD-infused products can be found in more than 25,000 convenience stores around the nation and in several other countries.

Distributors can learn more about partnering with Global Widget to offer these brands to customers by visiting https://global-widget.com/wholesale-cbd/.

"We are proud to partner in the CBD industry with a trusted and experienced vendor such as Global Widget," said Carlos Bengoa, president, CB Distributors. "With over 20 years of experience supplying convenience stores and distributors with high-quality products, we know retailers seek education and guidance in emerging products from reputable brands."

Both CB Distributors and Global Widget will be featured at the event on Thursday, Oct. 29, to answer questions about the current state of the CBD industry. This is the second CSP CBD & Convenience Retail Forum this year. The first took place in April in Denver, CO, and featured about 80 convenience-store retailers, experts and suppliers.

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

