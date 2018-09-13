CBD Marketplace Rapidly Expanding as Revenues Projected to Reach Well Into the Billions

PALM BEACH, Florida, September 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The Cannabidiol (CBD) infused products market continues to experience rapidly rising consumer demand as its multi-billion dollar revenues climb higher. The industries that CBD has worked its way into are numerous, with innovation creating new products almost on a daily basis. Between 2017 and 2018, the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market has nearly doubled in size, but the five-year growth projections for this market are now dramatically higher than they were a year ago and some believe will eventually eclipse the cannabis market entirely. According to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022. Active cannabis stocks in the markets today include: CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF), Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE : CGC ), Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH) (OTC:APHQF), HEXO Corp. (TSX:HEXO) (OTC:HYYDF), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) (OTC:TGODF).

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF)) BREAKING NEWS: CROP Infrastructure announced today it is developing a new cannabis-infused line of soft drinks. Called 'CANNADRINK', the beverage will be developed to be a zero calorie, non-GMO, ketogenic-friendly line of soda pop, and will include tea and coffee versions.

The global carbonated soft drinks market is projected to reach USD 605.6 Billion by 2025, according to a March 2018 report by Grand View Research, Inc.

CROP Infrastructure Director and CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "The cannabis-infused beverages market has attracted the attention of world class beverage companies as legalization spreads. We see it as a tremendous opportunity for CROP Infrastructure's branding & IP portfolio and as an axillary opportunity for each of our cultivation tenants Globally"

"The global soft drink market, in another study, is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% through to 2021. It is also going sugar free. Studies from the World Health Organization have shown that a simple can of carbonated soda drink can contain over 40 grams of sugar, equivalent to 10 teaspoons of table sugar. As an example, Britain's sugar tax has forced many soft drinks companies to re-evaluate the sugar content of their soft drinks and are developing new low or reduced-sugar beverages with additional claimed health benefits, in response to consumer demand."

"Functional beverages are a new class of products that offer beyond basic nutritional ingredients including vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids and probiotics. We believe that cannabis's medically known benefits will enhance our own formulations, so we are bang on target with our CANNA DRINK line." concluded Yorke. Read this full announcement and more news for CROP Infrastructure at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/crop.html

Additional cannabis industry related developments from around the markets:

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE : CGC ) (TSX:WEED.TO) earlier this week announced that the shareholders of the respective companies have overwhelmingly voted in favour of all matters in connection with the previously announced business combination involving Canopy Rivers and AIM2 that will result in a reverse take-over of AIM2 by Canopy Rivers (the "Transaction") and will constitute AIM2's "Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual). The AIM2 shareholders approved all matters contemplated at the AIM2 meeting including increasing the size of the AIM2 board, the election of all proposed board members, the consolidation of AIM2's existing common shares on a 26.565 for 1 basis (the "Consolidation"), the implementation of a dual class voting structure, including the creation of a new class of subordinated voting shares and a new class of multiple voting shares (the "Dual Class Voting Structure"), the name change from AIM2 to "Canopy Rivers Inc." (the "Name Change") and the adoption of a new stock option plan. The Consolidation, Name Change and implementation of the Dual Class Voting Structure are expected to be implemented immediately prior to closing of the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to final approval of the TSXV and is expected to close on or about September 17, 2018.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH.TO) (OTCQB:APHQF) recently announced that it has entered into a wholesale supply agreement with Emblem Cannabis Corp., wholly owned subsidiary of Emblem Corp. and a licensed producer of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, to supply 175,000 kilograms of high-quality cannabis over a five-year period starting May, 2019, with a total of 25,000 kg deliverable for the balance of the first year. Under the terms of the agreement, Aphria will receive a non-refundable deposit of $22.8-million, which comprises $12.8-million in cash and 6,952,169 of common shares of Emblem. The Emblem common shares issued to Aphria are subject to a contractual lockup and standstill arrangement, with five equal releases over the term of the agreement, subject to certain customary exceptions.

HEXO Corp. (TSX:HEXO.TO) (OTCPK:HYYDF) recently announced it has acquired an interest in a 2,004,000-square-foot facility in Belleville, Ont. This is the first facility of the company to be established outside of Quebec, further delivering on its national expansion strategy and providing capacity for the manufacturing of advanced cannabis products, including cosmetics, vapes, non-alcoholic beverages and other edibles. The centralized location, conveniently located along primary shipping routes in Ontario, presents the opportunity to process and distribute products and to fulfill commitments across Canada. The space also supports the company's hub-and-spoke model. Its scalability, flexibility and location are ideal to deliver on anticipated future joint ventures with Fortune 500 companies for cosmetics, edibles, vapes and more, positioning it to become a centre of excellence for all of Hexo's joint ventures. Hexo's expansion will also lead to the creation of jobs and a rejuvenated employment sector for the area.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd . (TSX:TGOD.TO) (OTCQX:TGODF) announced the launch of its premium, certified organic cannabis brand. This preeminent launch coincides with Canadian Organic Week, the largest annual celebration of organic food, farming and products across the country. This is a pivotal step for the Company in becoming the largest, organic cannabis brand in the world. TGOD cannabis adheres to the highest production standards for organic cultivation - the product is grown naturally in Canadian soil, without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers. According to a 2018 Hill & Knowlton research study, 57% of Canadian medical cannabis consumers and 43% of recreational cannabis consumers prefer organic cannabis. Of 116 licensed producers in Canada , TGOD is one of only two that are certified organic.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued above by CROP Infrastructure Corp. by a non affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:



info@marketnewsupdates.com



+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates.com