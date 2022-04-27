CBD Move Free Launches Line of Topical Balms to Provide Muscle and Joint Relief
Backed by a Team of Experts Including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Brand Launches Initial Line of CBD Balms with Plans for New Products and Line Extensions
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free is today announcing the official launch of its unique Cannabidiol (CBD) relief products designed to maximize everyday life activities by reducing joint and muscle discomfort. Created alongside a team of experts, their line is currently comprised of balms developed to provide targeted alleviation to sore, tired muscles, and reduce inflammation and joint discomfort, while also promoting relaxation. The brand is also working to expand upon the line with new CBD products and line extensions.
Each balm is crafted from a blend of key nutrients and organic ingredients infused with CBD, the non-psychoactive cannabinoid renowned for its impressive relief of aching muscles and anti-inflammatory properties. In addition to its carefully formulated ingredients, the unique, roll-on packaging design of CBD Move Free's topical balms allows users to apply the product exactly where they need relief, without any waste. The CBD and other healing agents are fast-acting and absorbed by the skin almost immediately to provide comfort.
CBD Move Free's current line includes a variety of products suited to provide relief to a number of different consumers and needs including:
- CBD MOVE FREE 1000mg ($64.95) - For those working, parenting, & hustling 24/7 at their productive prime, who won't let joint discomfort or muscle aches stop them from doing, achieving, and providing.
- CBD MOVE FREE Formulated For Her ($69.95) - A combination of CBD and CBN specifically designed to soothe menstrual cramps, sore muscles, and achy joints.
- CBD MOVE FREE Senior Formula ($59.95) - A combination of CBD and CBG for older family members who won't let aching joints slow them down.
- CBD MOVE FREE Swing Free ($55.95) - Made with 500mg of CBD for the athletes looking to soothe muscle aches and recover from soreness faster.
- Hemp Move Free Sanitizer ($15.95) - Formulated with 100mg of Hemp Extract to eliminate bacteria while hydrating your skin.
CBD Move Free has also organically compiled a team of brand champions and supporters with expertise in a variety of categories. This support ranges from Rise Movement owner and celebrity trainer, Jason Walsh, who uses the balms on his clients and is also currently collaborating with CBD Move Free on a branded RiseNation product, to nationally renowned geriatric care specialist Dr. Marion Somers, who knows the importance of keeping seniors moving with her own signature product, and more. Acclaimed author, researcher and beloved reality TV relationship expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz has also joined the team as an advisor and is working alongside the brand on a new personal product that's slated to launch later this year.
"We're thrilled to be building a line of CBD products alongside a team of trusted individuals that will not only provide users with relief but also peace of mind knowing their discomfort won't hold them back anymore," said Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "Our line truly has something for everyone - whether you're a working parent who needs a bit of extra help to make it through soccer practice after a long day, an athlete in your prime looking for natural relief, or you're in your 70s seeking a product to help you stay active. We're eager to continue innovating and producing unique CBD products for a variety of needs."
The CBD Move Free line is available now for purchase directly on the brand's website. For additional information on CBD Move Free and its products, visit cbdmovefree.com
About CBD Move Free:
CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com.
