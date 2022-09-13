CBD Move Free Launches Trusted Advisor Program, Offers Education & Marketing Partnership to Chiropractors Nationwide

Through this Program, CBD Move Free Aims to Support Chiropractors by Educating Their Clients and Growing Their Practice

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free , a leading manufacturer of unique CBD products including topical balms, today announced the launch of its Trusted Advisor Program . Through this subscription-based program, CBD Move Free provides chiropractors nationwide with products at wholesale prices, along with dedicated CBD consumer marketing, public relations, and a client lead generation platform. The backbone of the program is monthly educational outreach materials that are personalized for each chiropractor. With one out of three consumers who regularly see a chiropractor already using CBD to target joint discomfort and muscle aches, the program empowers chiropractors to become a trusted source for a recommended solution in-between visits.

Those who pay the $500 monthly subscription will receive $700 in retail value of product and a comprehensive marketing and PR campaign. The subscription includes 12 full-sized balms, 50 sample-sized balms, personalized waiting room guides, monthly marketing newsletters, educational brochures, social media exposure, and more. The Trusted Advisor Program also provides chiropractors with key marketing and public relations tactics to increase exposure and deliver a new source of revenue. Additionally, participation includes a monthly marketing call to go over best practices and give chiropractors an opportunity to network and learn from their peers.

"Whether it was an accident, a sports injury, or just soreness after a tough workout, there's a common denominator between CBD topicals and chiropractors: consumers looking for solutions to help with their body aches and improve their physical well-being," said Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-founder of CBD Move Free. "The Trusted Advisor Program was a natural next step to provide a high-quality product to patients for relief in between appointments, while also equipping chiropractors with everything needed to become an expert in the space, as CBD sales are steadily projected to increase in 2023."

CBD Move Free works hand in hand with chiropractic therapy by offering patients high-quality topical relief products crafted from a blend of key nutrients and organic ingredients infused with CBD and designed to alleviate muscle and joint discomfort. Each product formulation is unique and packaged in a roll-on design to allow users to apply exactly where they need relief, without any waste.

"Working through athletic injuries with patients in our practice that may undergo random drug testing, we can assure the level of purity and consistency in this product, said Dr. Eric Mizuba D. C., DACBSP. "The application of CBD Move Free onto the skin is easy with no messy cleanup, and patients comment on how quick they experience pain reduction that is not masked by menthol/camphor odors and coloring."

While ongoing physical therapy can address the root cause of a patient's discomfort, CBD's function is to manage soreness through its interaction with the endocannabinoid system, which is known to help regulate processes including pain perception, muscle movement, and circulation. By supporting that system, chiropractors can help bring their patients' bodies and their functions back into balance, therefore augmenting treatment efforts and easing soreness at the same time.

CBD Move Free offers a full line of CBD-infused balms and products to suit a variety of needs and lifestyles, including their Swing Free balm for athletes, their Formulated For Her balm created specifically for women, their pocket-sized 350mg balm, and CBD Kinesiology Tape - a favorite for chiropractors. The brand will also be releasing several new products including CBD bath salts next month, bringing the soothing effects of CBD to a relaxing bath favorite. The products also conform to all federal laws and are tested by an independent third party.

For additional information on CBD Move Free, its products, and its Trusted Advisor program visit https://cbdmovefree.com/pages/trusted-advisors .

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort, while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com .

