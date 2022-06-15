CBD Move Free Partners with Rise Nation to Launch New Topical Balm for Post-Workout Relief

The new balm is crafted with 1500mg of CBD, the strongest of the brand's balms, and was designed with Rise Nation's high-intensity classes in mind, which activate all major muscle groups of the body simultaneously. To help Rise Nation clients alleviate sore muscles while reducing inflammation and joint discomfort after a tough workout, this product will be sold in the New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Cleveland Rise Nation locations to start, with plans to distribute the balm to the other Rise Nation studios. This balm marks the beginning of future collaborations to come between CBD Move Free and Rise Nation.

"We are so excited to be working with such a respected fitness brand like Rise Nation to provide its clients with relief after a hard workout," said Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "At CBD Move Free, we're constantly thinking about what's next for us. A collaboration with Rise Nation was such a natural next step, and is still only the beginning of even more new products to come."

Founded by renowned celebrity and personal trainer Jason Walsh, Rise Nation is a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind 30-minute vertical climbing workout that goes back to the basics of primitive movement to thoughtfully combine beneficial motion patterns with expertly curated beats and lights to create a stimulating full mind and body experience unlike any other. As the first group exercise environment to encourage positive physical patterns that target the ways in which the human body was designed to move, Rise Nation focuses on non momentum driven and zero impact movements to ensure climbers are doing all of the work 100% of the time, achieving maximum efficiency and cementing the need for relief from post-workout inflammation.

"I've been using CBD Move Free balms with my clients to help them soothe sore muscles and relieve post-workout inflammation for a while now, so I was eager to work with the team to release a branded product of my own," says Jason Walsh, expert trainer and owner of Rise Nation. "The Rise Nation experience is unlike anything else in the fitness industry, and adding a specialty product like this to the mix guarantees it will stay that way."

Walsh holds a B.A. in Exercise & Sport science with an emphasis in nutrition, physiology and kinesiology from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Additionally, the Rise Nation founder carries top-level certifications as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and as a Certified Personal Trainer (NSCA-CPT). His background has enabled him to build a new type of group fitness class, which has made Rise Nation an A-Lister favorite for many such as Brie Larson, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Anniston, LeBron James, and most recently, Top Gun's Miles Teller.

Bringing the fitness industry to a new level, Rise Nation continues to blend art, sound, movement, and sustainability to create the ultimate mind and body destination, one city at a time. Constantly growing, Rise Nation currently has studio locations in Miami, Cleveland, Dallas, Philippines, South Yarra, and most recently, New York City (NoHo) and Chicago.

The Rise Nation product is available now for purchase directly on the brand's website, cbdmovefree.com , as well as in Rise Nation's New York City and Cleveland locations.

About CBD Move Free:

CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com .

About Rise Nation:

Founded in 2014 by renowned personal and celebrity fitness trainer Jason Walsh, Rise Nation is a revolutionary, effective and efficient science-based workout that takes place entirely on a vertical climber. This 30-minute total-body workout blends beneficial primitive movement patterns with stimulating light and audio fixtures to create a sensorial environment unlike any other. Studio locations include Miami, Cleveland, Dallas, Philippines, South Yarra, and most recently, New York City (NoHo) and Chicago. For more information visit https://rise-nation.com and follow along on Instagram at @risenation .

