CBD Natural Solutions is coming to amazon.com with its Root Origins nano full-spectrum CBD line of products

"About 95 percent of CBD products are oil-based, and the human body is challenged with absorbing these oil products," Eric Pike, President and Founder at CBD Natural Solutions, said Pike.

That's why Root Origins uses nano full spectrum CBD. For greater effectiveness, nano full spectrum CBD is a far better alternative than hemp CBD oil because it utilizes the latest knowledge we have and makes use of state-of-the-art technology to 'squeeze' the last drop of CBD health benefits.

"The amount of science behind optimal CBD delivery is no different than the science behind any other big biomedicine R&D process. The result is that water-soluble, full-spectrum CBD, in a nanosized formulation offers the most effective delivery, and more importantly, yields the best response and healing for consumers."

Many people who know about CBD already understand that taking CBD on a daily basis may aid in the relief of anxiety, sleeplessness and pain but most people don't know it can also fight bacterial growth. For more reasons to take CBD on a daily basis, read the Root Origins blog.

All products are non-GMO, natural and chemical-free. Unlike THC, which is known for its euphoric and psychoactive effects, CBD is found more abundantly in hemp and is widely recognized for its medicinal properties.

For more information on Roots Origins, visit www.rootorigins.com

