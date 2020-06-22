CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Acquires Swiss Cannabis Wholesale Operations

DENVER, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD and hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network, is pleased to announce that CBDD has acquired Rockflowr GmbH, a Swiss cannabis wholesale operation.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is excited that it has taken another step towards its business goals and is proud to announce that it has acquired Rockflowr GmbH, a cannabis wholesale operation in Switzerland. This business is responsible for wholesale sales of CBD oil, cannabis biomass, cannabis flower and other products sold at retail outlets. These products are sold to retail and wholesale operations throughout the French, German, Italian and central parts of Switzerland as well as in EU countries that allow sales of CBD. The company is well positioned in these areas with successful on-going operations and has exclusive partnerships with cannabis farmers throughout the region. In the prior 3 months, Rockflowr has generated revenue of over 1,000,000 Swiss Francs (approximately US$1,040,000). The company will also sell flower and biomass grown by our most recent acquisition, Welt 24 GmbH. CBDD is now involved in all aspects of the Swiss cannabis business and is poised to take advantage of the expected growth in the Swiss cannabis market.

CBDD's CEO, Marcel Gamma, explains, "We are very excited about this acquisition, which will add to our revenue base and contribute to future acquisitions. We expect to see increasing revenues from Rockflowr."

CBDD intends to continue their search for acquisition candidates in the Swiss CBD market. CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Our lab is currently working with ICF Industries, Inc. (OTC:HTSC) to bring THC Free CBG and CBN to the market. Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen and new Black Pearl Products are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

