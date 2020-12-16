CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Announces MID-Q4 Revenue of $4,900,000

The Company expects to continue its sales momentum through the rest of the quarter as it works with new potential customers and suppliers identified by the sales team. CBDD, through its Rockflowr subsidiaries, are seeking to become one of the leading companies in the Cannabis and CBD business in Switzerland and Europe.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiols. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Their website and new product line have been updated and are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

