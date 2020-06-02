CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Announces OTC Markets Current Status and First Hemp Harvest

DENVER, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD and hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network, is thrilled to announce that it is now current with its OTC Market filings and completed a successful first harvest.

CBDD is very pleased to announce that it is current with all of its OTC Market filings and has achieved "Pink Current Information" status, with no risk or yields signs associated with the stock on OTCMarkets.com. We are also excited that CBDWelt 24, GmbH, our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, just finished a very successful harvest in one its cannabis grow facilities in Switzerland. A valuable amount of premium Swiss indoor flower was produced that we expect will be sold at top prices on the Swiss market. Switzerland is a unique market for cannabis as the country just legalized the use, manufacturing and growing of Cannabis for CBD production and sale. Being multiple years behind USA, CBDD believes that there is room for exponential growth.

CBDD and Swiss Industries Ventures AG are moving forward with their business plan and have further improved their process by fully automating production. Nik Jogan, CBDWelt's head grower said: "CBDD is a unique company in this business with very professional management and staff. I am very pleased to be part of this team and have not seen any company in my 10-year career in the growing business acting so passionate and professional." CBDD is further improving its status as a leader in the Swiss CBD industry and is becoming a well known player in the market globally.

CBDD intends to continue to make acquisitions in the Swiss CBD market.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Our new Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen will be back in stock next week, just in time for the summer. All our products, including our 25% CBD Tincture and our Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbdofdenver.com

