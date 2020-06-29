CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Corporate updates

DENVER, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD and hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network announces corporate updates on CBD Welt 24 GmbH.

CBD of Denver, Inc. and CBD Welt 24 GmbH are pleased to announce that we are expanding or grow facility in Dietikon, Switzerland from 3 rooms to 4 rooms. We have just finished selling our last flower harvest at 1750 CHF per kilo (approximately US$1,837). We will be making pollen and cbd oil with the leftover biomass. We are expecting our next harvest in 14 days from room 2. We have replanted room 3 with 1,000 plants. In our Baar, Switzerland grow facility, the floating grow tables have arrived and will be installed this week. After the installation, we will plant 1,500 seedlings.

Starting in July, we have hired a 2nd full time horticulturist to tend our two grow facilities. We also hired 3 part time workers to assist our 2 full time workers. During the harvest, we hire an additional 7 people to help with cutting and trimming.

Rockflowr GmbH is working closely with CBD Welt 24 to sell their flower and are working hard on developing relationships with growers and retailers in Switzerland and surrounding countries. Business has grown to the extent that we had to purchase a new delivery truck that can hold up to 1 ton of flower. Rockflowr is now employing 3 full time workers to help with sales and deliveries.

CBDD intends to continue its search for acquisition candidates in the Swiss CBD market. CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Our new THC free Black Pearl CBN gel caps should be available within the next couple of weeks at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

