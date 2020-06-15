CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Signed a Letter of Intent to Purchase a Wholesale Cannabis Operation in Switzerland

DENVER, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD and hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network, is very pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of Intent to purchase a wholesale Cannabis operation in Switzerland.

CBDD and SIV are very excited that it has taken another step towards their business goals and is extremely proud to announce that CBD of Denver, Inc. has signed a letter of Intent to purchase a substantial cannabis wholesale operation in Switzerland. This business is responsible for wholesale sales of CBD oil, Cannabis Biomass, Cannabis flower and other retail products. These products are sold to retail and wholesale operations throughout Switzerland and other EU countries that have legalized CBD and cannabis goods. This has been on a successful on-going operation. Marcel Gamma explains, "We are very, very excited about this acquisition and are looking to close within the next 15 days."

Our grow facilities are doing very well. With our first harvest last week, we are anticipating at least one harvest every month.

With summer upon us, the new Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen and lip balm are anticipated to sell well. CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. All our products, including Black Pearl Polo shirts, caps, our 10%, 25% CBD Tincture and our Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

